When the Internet was built, computers weren’t mobile. Those days are long gone—the assumptions made 30 years ago are now making your Internet experience slow and insecure.
1.1.1.1 with WARP replaces the connection between your phone and the Internet with a modern, optimized, protocol.
WARP is built on the same network that has made 1.1.1.1 the fastest DNS resolver on Earth.
Your connection to WARP is fast and reliable wherever you live and wherever you go.
Your Internet service provider can see every site and app you use—even if they’re encrypted. Some providers even sell this data, or use it to target you with ads.
1.1.1.1 with WARP prevents anyone from snooping on you by encrypting more of the traffic leaving your phone.
We believe privacy is a right. We won't sell your data, ever.
WARP+ extends WARP by sending all of your Internet traffic over the same optimized Internet routes which make thousands of websites 30% faster on average. WARP+ combines millions of Internet route measurements with Cloudflare’s private Internet backbone to deliver a better Internet directly to your phone.